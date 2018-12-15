You know what’s great about Koa Rothman’s vlog? He gives us an inside look at certain events normal surfers don’t have access to–like the Eddie Aikau Invitation Opening Ceremony or, included in this latest episode above, special gatherings like the Wave Warriors photo shoot that Herbie Fletcher has been organizing annually for decades. Rothman also gives us a close look at what face of Pipeline you don’t want to see when you show up on the North Shore.

In the latest episode of "This is Livin'", Koa Rothman attends the 2018 Wave Warriors photo shoot, attends a couple signings and tries to tame the Pipeline beast

