Wavegarden’s “Cove” technology is far superior to its original wave-making machinery, as proven by The Cove test site in Spain, where everyone from Filipe Toledo to Sierra Kerr has sampled its crystal-blue slabs and short but rippable bowls, and come away singing its praise. But, before today, clips of the full-sized, souped-up model in Bristol, England, had yet to be publicly released.

Without surfers for reference, this 1-minute clip doesn’t give away much. It’s hard to tell if the waves are actually 2 meters (as promised), or for just how long they break. However, we can discern that lefts and rights can be ridden simultaneously, and that the pool is (at least) double the size of the one in Spain. Also, according to the Wavegarden website, the waves above are only one type the pool can produce, and “over the coming weeks Wavegarden’s engineers will continue to calibrate the machinery and program a diverse playlist of wave types, as the team at The Wave prepare for their official opening.”

“The Wave”, in Bristol, England, opens to the public soon. And with other proposed wave parks powered by this same Wavegarden Cove technology already proposed for the near future in Palm Desert and Canada, it’s worth paying attention to.