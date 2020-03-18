“Hang on, I just pulled back in a pool,” laughs Dylan Graves in the edit above, after getting annihilated and breaking a fin while attempting a drop at the new Palm Springs Surf Club’s R&D pool. While the PSSC, located smack dab in the middle of the Southern California desert, won’t be open to the public until 2021 (this is just the testing phase), this early glimpse of a barreling wedge leaves us with plenty of reason to be excited about the final product.

The fourth (and final) episode of the second season of “Weird Waves” is all about the new artificial world we find ourselves in. Graves also visits the BSR Surf Resort in Waco, Texas and the Sunway Lagoon in Malaysia (remember Taj Burrow and Joel Parkinson ripping it in “Fair Bits”?), to explore the past, present and future of wavepool technology. He also asks pro surfers and passersby: Where is this wavepool ship sailing? And not surprisingly, it’s Dane Reynolds’ answer that turns out to be most telling: “Inland”.

Yep, that’s one thing we can say for sure about the future of artificial surfing: It’s coming to a landlocked community near you.