West Oz Doesn’t Stop

Young Western Australian goofy-footer Jerome Forrest devours his home’s various breaks in his latest edit. Forrest comfortably late-drops into slabbing barrels and steadily holds his line from pit to spit. Like most surfers reared in the wild of West Oz, Forrest seems equally comfortable on rail and in the air as he does slotted in a thick tube.

The ‘CT will be in Forrest’s backyard in a few days and sometimes the top seeds seem confounded by Margaret River’s Main Break and/or The Box. For example, remember Gabriel Medina’s heat versus local wildcard Jay Davies in 2015? Maybe Forrest will be around to offer some local knowledge to the world’s best.