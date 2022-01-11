West Oz is The Land of Tubes Aplenty

The winter months in the Southern Hemisphere are a fine time to be located in and around West Oz. This rugged coastline offers an array of waves catering to both tube-hounds and aerialists alike, which is why locals like Jacob Wilcox tend to spend winters right at home. In the edit above–which Wilcox put together during a recent quarantine stint–features some of the most memorable waves he scored last year while exploring his home coast. Just be sure to view it at a higher resolution or else, as Wilcox puts it, “it will look like it was filmed off a potato”. Either way, hit play and enjoy.