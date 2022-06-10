Matahi Drollet–the prince of macking Teahupoo–can catch more world-class waves in a week than most surfers. Case in point: his newest edit above, aptly titled “A week in Teahupoo with Matahi Drollet”. It’s exactly as the heading implies, so jump in and be amazed at one Tahitian local getting his fill in his own backyard.

Watch

matahi drollet

What a Week in Tahiti Looks Like for a Chopes Local

More Surfer Videos
Christopher Cloos_Elsa and Tom_Equity Premium Slot_970 x 750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS