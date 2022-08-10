Watching ‘CT events makes it not hard to forget that those on the Dream Tour have the absolute best jobs in the world, traveling all around planet Earth to sample and compete in the best waves. Jordy Smith is one such lucky peep, and in his latest episode of “Silver Linings”, where he travels to G-Land and El Salvador to surf fun-looking fare, you can see why. Hit play to watch the latest from the “Silver Linings” saga.