What do Ice Cube Movies, Sandy Koufax and Surfing Malibu Have in Common?

Erin “Worm” Ashley draws distinctive lines — from the Southern California log master’s casual, parallel stance pop-up to her hurried, tail-stomping bottom turns and stoic hang-tens. Pair that radical flow with Ashley’s curious non de plume and her preference for surfing in jorts, and you see why “Worm” cuts one of the more compelling figures in contemporary surf.

Ashley’s the subject of the latest installment of our “Alternative Lines” series, in which we lob questions—surf-related, existential, and silly—at surfers who stand out in and out of the water. Click play above to see Ashley styling around San Clemente, as she reveals the truth behind her wonderful nickname and shares her feelings on Malibu, adult-learners, pastries, Sandy Koufax tats, and her latest book rec.