What do Kinetic Sculpture and Stylish Aerial Surfing Have in Common?

Nate Tyler’s California looks a little different than most surfers’. He lives with his family on a sprawling compound tucked away in the verdant Central California hills, miles from the ocean and the bustle of the urban areas slowly enveloping the rest of the US’s most populous state.

And a new short film proves the Tyler-compound’s curb appeal. Shot by Matt Payne entirely on 16mm film, “Arbutus” is a look at the California that Tyler knows, which seems very much a bucolic Eden. A place for soldering and welding away on high-concept kinetic sculpture, as well as a launch-point to a bevy of punt-able area wedges.

Click play to take a tour of Nate Tyler’s California.