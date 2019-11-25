Yes, Italy gets swell and yes, there are even a few spots along the Mediterranean country that produce waves that would put an ear-to-ear grin on any surfer’s face. Case in point: the secret (and short-lived) slab featured above. According to Roberto D’Amico, the Italian tube-hound you backdooring the playful wedge, this secret wave turned on only after a storm. And only for a brief moment.

Roby had driven 6 hours from his home to a spot he thought would be breaking, only to find the waves were much smaller than what was forecasted. But, as luck would have it, some locals took him to another break 10 minutes down the road to a new wave that was breaking. “After seeing the first set, I was left speechless,” writes D’Amico. “My heart started to beat faster as the adrenaline started to course through my veins and euphoria kicked in. The heavy rains created a perfect sandbar in front of a rivermouth and though the water was toxic [according to D’Amico, the wave fronts an old factory] I knew I only had a couple of hours before it would disappear like a mirage that never was. In fact, the next morning it was gone. Scoring good waves in Italy is very hard, but when it happens, take a deep breath and make the most of it, because it will not happen again anytime soon.”