Who is Laura Coviella?

Laura Coviella is a tube fiend originating from Spain’s Canary Islands–home to some super duper heavy cylinders. Coviella is a tried and true example of being a product of her wave-rich environment, and likes to seek out surf of a hollow variety. In her edit above, “Tequila Blackout” the Spaniard spends three weeks in the Mentawai’s seeding shade beneath the hood of many Indonesian barrels. Click above to check it out.