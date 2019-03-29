We’re very much used to seeing Dane showcasing Dane’s surfing on Dane’s terms. Ever the auteur, he cultivates a uniquely specific (and compelling) vibe with his edits, which is why we fell in love with Marine Layer, followed him down the “Thrills, Spills” rabbit hole and continue to incessantly refresh the Former website waiting for some new scrap of Dane footage to manifest. The clip above…isn’t that. This is more of a just-throw-it-all-in-the-pot stew of random clips, some stellar airs and turns, others weird lines and bogs, created by someone who isn’t Dane. But you know what? It’s still new Dane footage, and it’s still entertaining as hell.

Dane Reynolds ripping, home video-style, for your viewing pleasure

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.