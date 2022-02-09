Why and How Barron Mamiya Almost Beat Kelly Slater at Pipe

Last week at the Billabong Pro Pipeline, event slayer Kelly Slater almost lost–in the dying minutes of his Round of 16 heat–against North Shore young gun Barron Mamiya. Without possessing GOAT-like abilities, many of the world’s best fell to the Hawaiian wildcard–and in his new edit above it’s easy to see why. Both a master in the tube and a standout in the air, Mamiya spends a lot of time honing his hard-charging skills along the Seven Mile Miracle. To get a glimpse at what life was like for Mamiya leading up to the Billabong Pipe Pro–and to get a sense of what else is in store for the talented Hawaiian–hit play.