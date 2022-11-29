Why Harry Bryant is Somewhat Happy He Snapped His Fibula

Harry Bryant isn’t one to take things too seriously–especially when it comes to surfing. Usually launching himself above the lip without worry if he has a safe place to land, Bryant found himself staring at reality not long ago, when, in typical Bryant fashion, he attempted a huge air and came down hard in what he called “dead water”–a move that snapped his fibula and has kept him out of the lineup recently. Rather than lament his miscalculation, Bryant is somewhat “happy” about the accident, as it’s taught him to take things a bit more seriously–especially events like the upcoming Vans Pipe Masters he’s been invited to. Click play to hear about the incident from Bryant and stay tuned for the upcoming showdown.