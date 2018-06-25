Would You Surf these Unruly Irish Slabs?

New Yorker Will Skudin and friends hunt monsters along the coast of the Emerald Isle

Big Wave Tour surfer and cold-water masochist Will Skudin has been traveling from New York to Ireland for seven years to surf the Emerald Isle’s slabs. “Green Means Go” are the few victorious moments that have emerged from the difficulty that trying to score rideable surf in such wild country presents.

Will’s paddle bomb at the 0:40-second mark looks like a cold, big, green version Teahupo’o, especially when the monster starts to heave. That wave is just one of the pots of gold Skudin and friends find at the end of the rainbow along the Celtic coast.