Sure, you can travel to the ends of the earth in search of perfect surf, but sometimes the best sessions you’ll ever find are at your home break when it’s at its best. Just ask tube hound William Aliotti, who’s featured in the edit above. The talented barrel rider was born and raised on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin, but moved to Hossegor when he was just a teenager, which explains why he looks so comfortable threading hollow French beachies today. Clearly Aliotti’s connection to the French bars runs deep, and surely he’d rather be there than anywhere else when it looks like it does here.

Caribbean tube-hound William Aliotti's new edit will make you want to book a trip to Hossegor, like, now

