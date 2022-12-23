William Aliotti is a man who knows how to wield and maneuver tiny boards (sometimes without fins too) inside tubes of all shapes and sizes. Sometimes the tubes are small and playful; sometimes extremely frightening and cavernous (skip to the 12:05 mark for evidence). No matter their magnitude, bottomless barrels are where Aliottti finds heaven on earth. Hit play to watch the Frenchmen find perfection in waves all around the world.