William Aliotti is a man who knows how to wield and maneuver tiny boards (sometimes without fins too) inside tubes of all shapes and sizes. Sometimes the tubes are small and playful; sometimes extremely frightening and cavernous (skip to the 12:05 mark for evidence). No matter their magnitude, bottomless barrels are where Aliottti finds heaven on earth. Hit play to watch the Frenchmen find perfection in waves all around the world.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS