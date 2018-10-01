For each issue of SURFER Magazine, we sit down with an iconic member of the surfing community who has made a mark on or somehow influenced our favorite pastime. These surfers share stories from their surf life and the lessons they’ve learned from them. We’re excited to announce that these “Wisdom” interviews will now be released as a video series that coincides with the magazine property.

Through his big-wave exploits and lifeguarding heroics, Dave Wassel’s wisdom of all things North Shore has come hard-earned. For the first episode above, Wassel imparts lessons learned over the years in a charismatic way that only Uncle Dave could. Hit play and enjoy!

[A transcribed version of this interview originally appeared in the September Issue. Subscribe to the print or digital versions here.]