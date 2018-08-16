Kauai’s Sebastian “Seabass” Zietz rounds up some of his home Island’s underground talent for a tube-filled Mentawai Islands voyage in the latest “Wish You Were Here.” The crew finds hollow waves of all heights and heaviness to tuck beneath and sink their rails into.

If the waves alone aren’t enough to get you psyched for a surf trip with your friends--the whole point of the “Wish You Where Here” series--the bbq’ing and bonfires on a deserted white-sand beach after getting piped out of your mind all day hopefully is.

Featuring Danny Fuller, Dylan Goodale, Evan Valiere, Gavin Gillette, Kyle Galtes, Ryder Guest, Sam Martin, Sebastian Zietz, Sequoia Seney, Teva Dexter and Tyler Newton.

