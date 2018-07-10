Welcome to the third installment of "Wish You Were Here,” a SURFER YouTube series. Each episode parachutes you right into the planet’s very best surf zones at their most ideal, filmed by the finest cinematographers surf has to offer, all scored to tunes taken straight off the crew's playlist. We’re going to get you psyched to plan a surf vacation.

In the latest “Wish You Were Here,” Jake Marshall, Torrey Meister and Jackson Butler head to the BSR Surf Ranch deep in the heart of Texas for some synthetic surf. Maui boy turned Waco local and BSR’s chief wave architect, Cheyne Magnusson, cues up some lofty ramps and hollow wedges before joining in on the session. Watch as the crew polishes some technical airs at a wave that will no doubt take progressive surfing to new heights. It just happens to sit 300 miles away from the closest ocean.

For saltier episodes of “Wish You Were Here,” click here.