On November 8, 2017, Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa towed into an 80-foot monster of a wave at Nazaré, Portugal. In the video above, Koxa can be seen screaming down the wave’s face, barely outrunning the avalanche of white water behind him.

At the World Surf League’s (WSL) Big Wave Awards this past Saturday, Koxa was awarded the trophy for biggest wave ridden in 2017, and to top it off, his award winning wave now holds the Guinness World Record for Biggest Wave Ridden.

“I’ve surfed big waves all my life, and I had a huge experience in 2014 where I almost died at Nazaré,” Koxa said. “Four months later, I had bad dreams, I didn’t travel, I got scared, and my wife helped me psychologically. Now, I’m just so happy, and this is the best day of my life. Thank you WSL, it’s a dream come true.”

The previous record-holder was Hawaiian charger and one of the pioneers of surfing at Nazaré, Garret McNamara, who towed into a 78-foot wave at the infamous big wave spot back in 2011.

Check out Koxa’s emotional reaction below.