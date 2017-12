Do you like your Yago Dora a little moody? A little arthouse? We’ll take our Dora anyway we can get him, thank you very much, but Erick Bark’s “Three Vampires and the Old Continent” vid delivers Dora along with Marco Giorgi and Lucas Silveira, in a goth-tinged romp through some of Europe’s finest watery haunts. Cozy up, with a glass of absinthe, perhaps, and get weird.