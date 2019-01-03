This year will mark Yago Dora’s second year on Tour. Last year he finished 21nd in the rankings, and boy are we glad he’s back for another go-around. Dora’s fun to watch, and he brings a style to the tour that nearly everyone can appreciate. Not to mention his win at the inaugural Red Bull Airborne event in France last year, where he competed with the best aerialists in the world. Press play on the video above and watch how the stylish goofyfoot had one hell of a Hawaii season to remember.

Four minutes providing proof that the young Brazilian brings a bit of spice to the 'CT

