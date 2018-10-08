Yesterday in France, probably while you were sleeping, the inaugural Red Bull Airborne contest ran from start to finish in windswept Hossegor surf. While the event drew surfing’s aerial elite from both the free-surfing sphere and ‘CT scene, it was Yago Dora, currently ranked 21 on the Tour, who took the win amongst the high-flying list of invitees.

“I can’t believe it,” Dora said. “I’m exhausted actually, an hour is too long for a heat. I was lucky to start on the inside by myself and I got those two good waves when everyone was still out there. Griffin only needed a low score and there’s no priority so there was nothing I could do, I just tried to get another one but I couldn’t.”

The whole event took only four hours to run, including the hour-long marathon of a final, and emphasized a “go for broke” approach to the lip.

You see it? What’d you think?

Watch the highlights above and for the WSL’s recap, click here.

For the event’s format details, click here.

Red Bull Airborne Final Leaderboard:

1 - Yago Dora (BRA) 18.27

2 - Griffin Colapinto (USA) 17.21

3 - Jack Freestone (AUS) 15.3

4 - Kalani David (HAW) 5.66

5 - Matt Meola (HAW) 5.40

6 - Eithan Osborne (USA) 0.00

Qualifying Round Leaderboard:

1 - Kalani David (HAW) 16.83

2 - Griffin Colapinto (USA) 14.29

3 - Yago Dora (BRA) 13.83

4 - Matt Meola (HAW) 12.46

5 - Eithan Osborne (USA) 12.34

6 - Jack Freestone (AUS) 11.26

7 - Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 9.84

8 - Jordy Smith (ZAF) 9.80

9 - Albee Layer (HAW) 9.76

10 - Eric Geiselman (USA) 9.60

11 - Mason Ho (HAW) 9.17

12 - Leif Engstrom (USA) 8.63

13 - Kael Walsh (AUS) 8.36

14 - Maxime Huscenot (FRA) 6.20

15 - Italo Ferreira (BRA) 4.96

16 - William Aliotti (FRA) 2.60

17 - Chippa Wilson (AUS) 1.46

18 - Sebastian Williams (MEX) 0.00