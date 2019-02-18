Two weeks ago …Lost Surfboards released “…Lost in Waco.” It’s mandatory viewing for those who like the colorful stylings of air maestros Mason Ho, Yago Dora and Michael Rodrigues, who descended upon Waco’s BSR wave park just prior to the shutdown. With multiple cinematographers and Los Angeles-based photographer-to-the-stars Michel Muller on hand, the crew created a psychedelic airshow resulting in a beautiful photo feature in our latest issue and the aforementioned edit, which you can watch here.

Above, you’ll find a little extra from the visual feast of a surf trip courtesy of videographer Antonio Valverde, highlighting the incredibly-tech performance of Mr. Yago Dora. Press play on the edit above to get your mind blown by the high-flying Brazilian, and keep your eyes peeled for another cut focused on Mason, which he should be releasing at some point down the track. But for now, enjoy the corked-out stylings of one of the best punters in the game today.