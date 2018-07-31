In a showdown between four groms, Sammy Pupo flys away with the loot

For the final of Quiksilver’s Young Guns Challenge, Samuel Pupo, Jett Schilling, Justin Becret and Marco Mignot headed to the Surf Ranch for a shot at a $10k prize. In the process, the groms may have inadvertently created the most energized and ripping-filled Surf Ranch edit yet.

According to Quiksilver, “Judges Leonardo Fioravanti and Kanoa Igarashi used an innovative format that broke the wave up into different sections in order to emphasize airs, power surfing and big maneuvers instead of complete rides from start to finish.”

Watch the young guns put the new air section to use. Marvel at Pupo’s lofty reverse that sealed the deal, making him the newest Young Guns Challenge Champion.