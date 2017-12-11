The winter season on the North Shore of Oahu has been off to a rocky start, with troublesome winds, rain and lackluster swells. But it hasn’t been completely unsurfable. The Coffin brothers, Conner and Parker, have made the most of the conditions over the last few weeks, tearing into punchy ramps for their latest Young Wise Tails edit. The duo has an unmatched rail game and above-the-lip prowess–even when the waves are a bit rough and bumpy.