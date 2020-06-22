If you were to list the 7 Wonders of the Surfing World, Teahupo’o would have to to take the top spot. Sure, waves like Pipeline, Cloudbreak and Skeleton Bay would be in the conversation, but none of them are as consistently awe-inspiring as Chopes. Somehow, Teahupo’o is both cartoonishly perfect and absolutely terrifying at the exact same time. There is no other reef in the world that turns an open ocean swell into a 10-foot tube the way Teahupo’o does. The ocean literally folds over itself.

A handful of days ago, Chopes was 8-foot plus and perfect. Not a lick of wind or drop of water was out of place, with just the local boys trading sets. Click play to watch Lorenzo Avvenenti, Matahi Drollet, Eimeo Czermak, Tikanui Smith, Heirii Williams and O’Neill Massin pack bombs through the bird’s-eye view of Oscar Tereopa’s drone. It’s mesmerizing stuff. Truly the greatest show in surf.