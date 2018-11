Zeke Lau may not have left Europe with the results he was looking for, with a third round exit in France and a fourth round exit in Portugal. But he did manage to nail enough clips in his jersey for a ripping edit. Hit play and revisit the Hawaiian powerhouse’s best tubes, airs, whacks and claims during the Euro leg with Turpel and Pottz on mute and the trap turned up.

Edited by Cole Yamane.