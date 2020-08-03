Zeke Lau is a contest machine and has been since he was a tiny 12 year old smashing his competition at pumping Lower Trestles in the NSSA Nationals. But what we don’t see a lot of from Lau are these freesurf edits, and so they always come as a pleasant surprise. Lau is a heavy-footed surfer known for ripping big turns, who is compared more often to Sunny Garcia than to Filipe Toledo. But that’s not entirely fair. Lau is surprisingly nimble, and has Toledo’s patented frontside-full-rotation-into-the-flats on lock. With comp life on hold and locked down at home in Hawaii these last few months, Lau has been bouncing around Oahu, mostly sticking to the South Shore with summer in full swing. From landing full rotes to fully destroying soft walls and sections, Lau packs a lot of punch into this 3-minute edit. He’s not on the ‘CT at the moment, but you wouldn’t guess it from watching this clip.